Toothless West Ham United held by Shrewsbury Town in FA Cup

Shrewsbury Town earned an FA Cup third-round replay at the Olympic Stadium after West Ham United struggled in their third game in five days.

football Updated: Jan 07, 2018 22:19 IST
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna vie for the ball with Shrewsbury Town’s Aristote Nsiala during their FA Cup match on Sunday.
West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna vie for the ball with Shrewsbury Town’s Aristote Nsiala during their FA Cup match on Sunday.(REUTERS)

West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen watched a tooth come flying out of his mouth after being caught by an opponent in a toothless FA Cup display by the Premier League side in a 0-0 draw at third-tier Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Shrewsbury earned a third-round replay at the Olympic Stadium after West Ham struggled in its third game in five days.

Cullen had a front tooth inadvertently kicked out by Shrewsbury midfielder Abu Ogogo as they both went for the ball in the 75th minute. The tooth was recovered from the turf, while a bloodied Cullen was cleaned up on the touchline before returning to the action.

Two other Premier League teams were in action on Sunday against lower-league opposition. Tottenham was hosting AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal was at fallen power Nottingham Forest.

A shock came in Sunday’s first game with fourth-tier side Newport knocking out Leeds, which is 53 places higher in the league ladder in the second-tier Championship.

Leeds led through Gaetano Berardi’s ninth-minute strike but Newport leveled through Conor Shaugnessy’s own goal in the 76th and Shawn McCoulsky’s 89th-minute header sealed a 2-1 victory.

Leeds finished with 10 men after Spanish forward Samuel Saiz was sent off in stoppage time for spitting at Newport midfielder Robbie Willmott.

