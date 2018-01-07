Toothless West Ham United held by Shrewsbury Town in FA Cup

West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen watched a tooth come flying out of his mouth after being caught by an opponent in a toothless FA Cup display by the Premier League side in a 0-0 draw at third-tier Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

Shrewsbury earned a third-round replay at the Olympic Stadium after West Ham struggled in its third game in five days.

Cullen had a front tooth inadvertently kicked out by Shrewsbury midfielder Abu Ogogo as they both went for the ball in the 75th minute. The tooth was recovered from the turf, while a bloodied Cullen was cleaned up on the touchline before returning to the action.

Two other Premier League teams were in action on Sunday against lower-league opposition. Tottenham was hosting AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal was at fallen power Nottingham Forest.

A shock came in Sunday’s first game with fourth-tier side Newport knocking out Leeds, which is 53 places higher in the league ladder in the second-tier Championship.

Leeds led through Gaetano Berardi’s ninth-minute strike but Newport leveled through Conor Shaugnessy’s own goal in the 76th and Shawn McCoulsky’s 89th-minute header sealed a 2-1 victory.

Leeds finished with 10 men after Spanish forward Samuel Saiz was sent off in stoppage time for spitting at Newport midfielder Robbie Willmott.