Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2017-18, full score, full commentary: CHE 2-1 TOT

Chelsea lead 1-0 at half-time after Marcos Alonso’s free-kick goal put the Blues ahead. In the second half, Chelsea defended their lead and looked set to edge out a narrow win. However, striker Michy Batshuayi converted an own-goal from a Christian Eriksen free-kick in the 83rd minute to give Tottenham a glimpse of hope of getting a point out of the game. However, Marcos Alonso once again stepped up to the plate to give Chelsea the lead in the dying minutes of the game. His goal turned out to be the winner and the Blues registered their first win of the 2017/18 Premier League season. Catch full score and full commentary of Tottenham Hotpsur vs Chelsea, Premier League game, here.

