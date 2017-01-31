 UD Las Palmas stun 10-man Valencia CF 3-1 in La Liga encounter | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 31, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

UD Las Palmas stun 10-man Valencia CF 3-1 in La Liga encounter

Valencia CF succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against UD Las Palmas in their La Liga encounter after Munir El Haddadi was sent off.

football Updated: Jan 31, 2017 08:51 IST
AP
AP
Madrid
UD Las Palmas

Cedric Bakambu (R) of Villarreal CF competes for the ball with David Garcia of UD Las Palmas during their La Liga match.(Getty Images)

Valencia CF’s momentum in the La Liga was halted by a 3-1 loss to UD Las Palmas in a match they played with 10 men for most of the second half on Monday.

Valencia CF conceded twice after Munir El Haddadi was sent off for a hard foul in the 51st minute, losing for the first time in three matches and remaining only six points from the relegation zone.

It had won two in a row following a winless run of eight matches in the league.

Valencia opened the scoring through Santi Mina, but Jonathan Viera equalized with a long-range shot before halftime. After the second yellow to El Haddadi, Mauricio Lemos put the hosts ahead with a superb free kick shot in the 57th and Kevin-Prince Boateng sealed the victory in the 61st.

“We got off to a good start, but things got complicated after their first goal and the red card,” Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay said.

Las Palmas had won only once in its last six games. It remains 11th in the 20-team standings.

“This victory allows us to be optimistic,” Las Palmas coach Quique Setien said. “Valencia was coming off a good run.”

Real Madrid has a four-point lead over Barcelona and Sevilla atop the standings.

tags

more from football

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you