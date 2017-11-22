UEFA Champions League: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead all-time XI

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the line in the UEFA Champions League all-time XI, which has been released on the European football governing body’s website.

With the UEFA Team of the Year set to be released soon, the all-time XI sees Arsenal legend Thierry Henry feature as part of a front-three.

Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta make up the midfield, while Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique and Philipp Lahm have been included in a defensive four.

Former Real Madrid custodian Iker Casillas, meanwhile, has been named as the goalkeeper.

The selection of the XI has been done on the basis of the number of times they have previously been selected in UEFA’s Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas.

Defenders: Sergio Ramos, Carles Puyol, Gerard Pique and Philipp Lahm.

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.