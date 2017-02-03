Frank Lampard’s all-time super goals for Chelsea Football Club - Watch

Frank Lampard was proclaimed by many to be one of the greatest midfielders to play in the English Premier League. On February 2, he announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38, having played the game for 21 years.

Lampard’s numbers are a testament to his greatness. He is the third highest in the list of Premier League appearances with 609. He is the fourth highest in the league’s all-time goal-scoring list with 177. He also holds Premier League records for most goals scored from outside the box with 41 and goals scored against most teams with 39

Here are Lampard’s top 5 goals in all competitions:

Chelsea 4 Bayern Munich 2, Champions League, quarterfinal first leg, April 6, 2005

Claude Makelele chipped the ball over the Bayern defence to Lampard but there was too much power on it. As Lampard attempted to control with his chest, the ball went over him and he instinctively took a first-time shot. It was a majestic finish with brilliant technique as he scored a half volley on the turn, all in one fluid move.

Barcelona 2 Chelsea 2, Champions League, group stage, October 31, 2006

Lampard managed to beat the offside trap set up by the Barcelona defence but erred as he miscontrolled the ball with his first touch. Pushed wide as far as the touchline, he spun quickly and chipped the ball over Victor Valdes in goal from an angle that would seem impossible to score from.

Everton 2 Chelsea 3, English Premier League, December 17, 2006

A trademark Lampard goal but with added challenges. From the left wing, Salomon Kalou played the ball to Lampard at the edge of the box. With a crowd of defenders in front of him and a tight angle at goal, Lampard managed to get the perfect shot away. He curled the ball around the defenders but somehow got it to move away from goalkeeper Tim Howard and find the top corner.

Hull City 0 Chelsea 3, English Premier League, October 29, 2008

The ball broke to Lampard at the edge of the box as Hull’s defence rushed to close him down. Goalkeeper Boaz Myhill might have expected him to put his foot through the ball and was off his line anticipating a shot. Instead, Lampard produced a delicate chip with his left boot to lift the ball over his opponents and into the far post.

Chelsea 3 Ipswich Town 1, FA Cup, fourth round, January 24, 2009

With a free-kick about 30 yards from goal and to the right of the box, Lampard was expected to deliver a cross for his teammates. Instead, he decided to go for goal and struck the ball towards the far post. There was enough power on it to beat goalkeeper Richard Wright while dipping just under the crossbar.