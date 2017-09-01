Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-driving: Reports

England footballer Wayne Rooney was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving near his house in Cheshire on Thursday, according to a report in the Mirror.

The veteran striker, who joined Everton at the start of the season, was stopped by police on Thursday night and the report states that he was taken to a local police station where he was questioned by the officers.

Rooney lives in the wealthy Cheshire village of Prestbury, a popular footballer abode, and has done for most of his professional career.

This is not the first time that Wayne Rooney was involved in such an incident. Last November, he was seen ‘stumbling around’ and could ‘hardly speak’ after crashing a wedding following England’s win over Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

Wayne Rooney recently announced his retirement from international football last week after scoring 53 goals in 119 caps for England. The striker is currently the all-time top goal-scorer for the England national team and after a 12-year stint with Manchester United, he re-joined his childhood club Everton last month. Since his return to Goodison Park, Rooney has enjoyed a good run of form with two goals in three games.