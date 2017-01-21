 Wayne Rooney breaks Manchester United FC scoring record in draw at Stoke City FC | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 21, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Wayne Rooney breaks Manchester United FC scoring record in draw at Stoke City FC

Wayne Rooney became the all-time highest goalscorer for Manchester United FC as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Stoke City FC in the Premier League.

football Updated: Jan 21, 2017 23:13 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Wayne Rooney scored late in Manchester United FC’s 1-1 draw against Stoke City to become the highest goalscorer for his club.(REUTERS)

Wayne Rooney curled home a superb free kick deep into injury time to become Manchester United FC’s all time leading goalscorer and give his side a 1-1 draw against Stoke City FC in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Stoke went ahead in the 19th minute following a quick counter-attack when Manchester United’s Juan Mata steered Erik Pieters’ cross-shot from a tight angle into his own goal.

Jose Mourinho’s side squandered plenty of chances to equalise, with Mata spurning a superb chance to redeem himself by sending Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s pass over with the goal at his mercy.

United won a free kick deep into stoppage time and Rooney curled it spectacularly into the top corner to notch his 250th goal for the Red Devils, breaking Bobby Charlton’s previous record.

United host Hull in their next game, while Stoke are also at home, where they will face Everton.

tags

more from football

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<