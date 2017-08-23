Wayne Rooney retires from England international football duty

England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football.

The Everton striker, 31, won 119 caps, putting him second only to Peter Shilton, and scored 53 goals since making his debut in February 2003.

Wayne Rooney’s statement read: “It was great that Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that.

Wayne Rooney in Manchester United colours in the English Premier League last season (REUTERS)

“However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football. It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me.

“Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

“Leaving Manchester United was a tough call, but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful.

Everton's Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring their first goal against Manchester City on August 21, 2017. (REUTERS)

“I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side.

Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it's been amazing - https://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 23, 2017

“Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team.

“One day, the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan or in any capacity.”