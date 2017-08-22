 Wayne Rooney trolls Manchester City fans after scoring 200th goal | football | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 22, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Wayne Rooney trolls Manchester City fans after scoring 200th goal

After scoring his 200th goal, Wayne Rooney of Everton wheeled away in front of the Manchester City supporters at Etihad Stadium, prompting angry responses from the home fans

football Updated: Aug 22, 2017 15:50 IST
OmniSport
Everton's Wayne Rooney takes a dig at the Manchester City FC fans while celebrating his goal during the English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.
Everton's Wayne Rooney takes a dig at the Manchester City FC fans while celebrating his goal during the English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. (REUTERS)

Wayne Rooney could not resist a dig at Manchester City FC fans after scoring his 200th Premier League goal in Everton’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Monday.

The former Manchester United captain broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, placing Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross beneath City goalkeeper Ederson.

Rooney wheeled away in front of the home support with his hands cupped to his ears, prompting plenty of angry responses from the stands.

And England’s record goalscorer aimed a further jibe at those from the blue half of Manchester via his personal Twitter account, writing “Always nice to see a few familiar faces” alongside a picture of him celebrating.

A photograph later circulated showing Rooney celebrating a United goal on the same ground and in front of the same section of supporters in 2012, with a handful of City fans spotted in the same seats as they were on Monday.

Rooney teased Pep Guardiola’s side after the match when, having been asked on Sky Sports what it was like to score against City for the ninth time in the top flight, he replied: “What, again?”

City drew level late in the second half through Raheem Sterling but they have now gone three games without a league win over Everton.

more from football
Recommended for you