Welsh club breaks 44-year record for consecutive wins in top-flight football

football Updated: Dec 31, 2016 10:07 IST
AFP
AFP
Highlight Story

Ajax Amsterdam held the previous record of 26 consecutive wins in top-flight football which they achieved in 1972 under Johann Cruyff. (Getty Images)

Welsh champions The New Saints broke Ajax Amsterdam’s 44-year-old record for the most consecutive wins in top-flight football on Friday.

Highlights
  • The New Saints, the Welsh football champions, have won 27 consecutive wins
  • Ajax won 26 consecutive games under Johan Cruyff in 1972
  • The New Saints are on course to win the Welsh League title for the ninth time in 12 seasons

A 2-0 victory at Cefn Druids in the Welsh Premier League allowed them to move to 27 successive wins, one better than the 26 matches won in a row by the legendary Ajax team of Johan Cruyff in 1972.

The New Saints, also known as TNS, have won 21 successive games in the league this season and six in cup tournaments.

They are 21 points clear in the table and easily on course for a ninth league title in 12 seasons.

