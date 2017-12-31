Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo to join Swiss outfit Lausanne

Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo has agreed terms to join Swiss outfit Lausanne from Alaves, the Spanish club reported on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder had played just twice in La Liga for Alaves since joining in July after three years of success with Real Madrid’s B team.

READ | Gokulam Kerala host defending champions Aizawl FC in I-League

Alaves thanked the player for his “great willing and work ethic over the past few months” on their website.

The player posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Saturday on vacation in Dubai with his family but made no mention to his one million followers about the move.

READ | Philippe Coutinho’s move from Liverpool FC to FC Barcelona a done deal?

Lausanne are currently 5th in the Swiss league.