Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo to join Swiss outfit Lausanne
Enzo Zidane, son of legendary footballer and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, has agreed to join Swiss outfit Lausanne.football Updated: Dec 31, 2017 17:44 IST
Agence France-Presse, Paris
Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo has agreed terms to join Swiss outfit Lausanne from Alaves, the Spanish club reported on Sunday.
The 22-year-old midfielder had played just twice in La Liga for Alaves since joining in July after three years of success with Real Madrid’s B team.
Alaves thanked the player for his “great willing and work ethic over the past few months” on their website.
The player posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Saturday on vacation in Dubai with his family but made no mention to his one million followers about the move.
Lausanne are currently 5th in the Swiss league.