10-hour outage in Gurgaon Sector 65, 66 after dumper crashes into tower

A concrete mixer truck crashed into a high-tension electric tower on the road dividing sectors 65 and 66 on Monday night, leading to outages across the sectors. There was also a jam on the road after which traffic was diverted as a precautionary measure on Tuesday morning.

The high-tension tower, which is part of the electricity grid, was damaged badly. It took Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) 16 hours to send a crane to remove the tower and clear the stretch, residents said.

“I have been living in the area for the last three years and the route is unsafe. High-tension power lines are hanging over the sector road. They exemplify the poor planning and execution on administration’s part. This is a systemic negligence that needs to be rectified,” Virat Vaid of Esencia, Sector 67, said.

Residents had to depend on generators and make alternative arrangements for power as supply remained disrupted for more than 10 hours.

“This accident was waiting to happen because of negligence on part of the authorities who ignored these hanging high-tension wires that make commuting on the road risky,” Naveen Gupta, member of Escencia RWA, Sector 67, said.

A DHBVN official said the discom received information late and rectified the problem on Tuesday afternoon.

“The supply was disrupted for long as the power house electricity was affected. We received information about the incident quite late, else we would have rectified it Monday night itself,” DHBVN sub-divisional officer of the area said.