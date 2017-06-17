100-acre nature camp inaugurated in Bhondsi near Gurgaon

With a view to make people interact with nature and wildlife, a 100-acre nature camp was inaugurated in Bhondsi on Saturday by the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It was also a part of the World Day to Combat Desertification that was observed on Saturday.

The camp, which is just 10km from the city, has eco-lodges, tents and tree huts set up in the middle of Aravalli hills.

On the occasion, Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Dr Harsh Vardhan and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar cycled for two kilometres to promote eco-friendly modes of transportation and to encourage people to protect environment.

The camp has been carved out of Bharat Yatra Kendra — a 600-acre ashram that belonged to former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. The ashram is now under the forest department of Haryana.

The area is to be equipped with rainwater harvesting system, solar water pump, composting and water recycling models. A 70-acre lake will also be revived to recharge the groundwater, according to officials of the forest department. To avoid pollution, bicycles and e-rickshaws will be provided to visitors.

A nature interpretation centre, forestry museum and a herbal garden were also inaugurated on Saturday to raise awareness among people about the Aravalli forest range and its importance.

“This camp will provide people an opportunity to experience nature, realise the importance of wildlife conservation and natural resource management,” Khattar said.

He also added that the site will be named Chandra Shekhar Smriti Ban. The ashram dates back to 1983, when Chandra Shekhar had set it up. The Bhondsi village panchayat had then gifted 33 acres to the Kendra. The site also houses a farmhouse that belonged to the former PM.