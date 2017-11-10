13 quacks running illegal clinics arrested by Gurgaon police

As many as 13 quacks were arrested by Gurgaon police on Thursday for running clinics in the city without necessary authorisation or documents.

The arrests were part of the drive launched by the health department to tighten the noose around doctors practising without any medical degree.

“We will conduct more drives to track down and act against anyone practising medicine illegally in the city,” BK Rajora, chief medical officer, civil hospital, Gurgaon.

Four doctors were arrested by Sohna City police. They were identified as Mahavir Singh, Pathar Haldar, Sujan Kumar Vishwas and Lal Chand Saini. They were found operating clinics without having the required qualification.

A case against them was registered at the Sohna City police station under Section 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code and the Medical Council Act 15(2),15(3).

Another three doctors arrested from Badshahpur were identified as Jaidev Kundu, Gaurav Biswas and Zia-ul Haq. They ran illegal clinics near Calibration Garden, Badshahpur and Darbaripur road near Badshahpur, respectively.

They were arrested by the police for prescribing medicines without having requisite qualification.

The health department team also found two doctors practising medicine without having MBBS degree at Khidki Daula. They were promptly arrested. They were identified as Ranjan Sikdar and Vashudev Visheas.

Two more doctors, identified as Mrinal Kanti Adhikary, Sarjeet Singh, were arrested from Manesar.

Sipra Pali Clinic in Khandsa was found to be running without having any licensed medical practitioner. Doctors without a valid medical degree were also found to be treating patients at Khan Care Clinic in Sector 37.

The drive followed a response to an RTI query by Mahender Kumar of Bahalpa village in Sohna, saying that a total 224 fake clinics and 141 doctors were operating in rural Gurgaon illegally.

Seven teams, comprising officials from the civil surgeon’s office, health department and the drug control department for was formed on November 5 to probe unauthorised medical practitioners.