130 Gurgaon revellers fined for drink driving on New Year’s eve

With Gurgaon police ramping up their effort to curb traffic violations, especially drink driving, there was a noticeable spike in penalties issued on New Year’s eve and after.

In the presence of 3,500 police personnel, that also included officials from other districts, as many as 130 people were fined on the New Year’s eve and the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. Police had on Saturday penalised 70 people for the same offence.

Gurgaon police officials stated that three people were arrested for the offence.

The measure undertaken by the police also comes at a time when a drive to curb drinking in public places is currently under way.

More than 650 cases have been registered and 600 people arrested so far under Section 68-1-14 of the Excise Act during the drive which started on December 20, 2017 and culminates on January 5, a police officer said.

“Officials had been deployed at key points in areas around the Mall mile on MG Road, CyberHub, Galleria market, Golf Course Road, Sector 29 HUDA market and Ambience Mall to enforce law and order. These areas have the maximum number of pubs and bars and hence, officials were centred there,” Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurgaon police, said.

As had been seen in previous years, the police had made Mall Mile a no-driving zone after 6pm and restricted traffic movement on the Golf Course Road and roads leading to the Galleria market.

The restrictions led to snarls both on the e-way, MG Road and Golf Course Road after 9pm forcing commuters to take detours.

“As the turn to MG Road was blocked, traffic towards Galleria was diverted. I had to navigate across the city for an entry point to reach my friend’s house in DLF Phase 4. It took me over an hour to figure out a way to her place,” Uday Mishra, a resident of GK 1, said.

The police also registered a case against three people for allegedly thrashing traffic police officials near Genpact Chowk on the Golf Course Road.

As per the police, an army jawan, his wife and brother-in-law, had come to Gurgaon from Delhi to celebrate new year.

On their return, they were stopped by traffic police officials near Genpact chowk around 2am. Dismayed at being halted, the three started abusing the traffic police officials before allegedly thrashing them.

Traffic police officials posted nearby apprehended them and based on their complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok Police station against the accused.