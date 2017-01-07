22-yr-old woman immolates self near Gurgaon ‘to be united with Lord Shiva’

A 22-year-old postgraduation student allegedly committed self-immolation at a temple in Pataudi, 30 km from Gurgaon, on Friday evening.

Police recovered a mobile phone and a suicide note from the purse of the woman who has been identified as Anisha Sharma of Sherpur village in Pataudi.

The suicide note, allegedly signed by Anisha, mentioned that she wanted to be united with Lord Shiva and as it was not possible in this transitory world, she was leaving her perishable body.

According to a temple priest Gopal Das, she performed some rituals at the temple named Ichhapuri mandir (wish fulfilling temple), and went towards a nearby toilet. A few moments later, the priest saw smoke rising from the toilet and rushed therewith other devotees. Das said she was covered in flames and could not be saved.

They informed the panchayat head who called the police.

Anisha was pursuing MA from a college in Rewari. Her family told the police that she usually locked herself in a room for hours and used to spend a lot of time in sketching religious pictures. She was undergoing tantric treatment in Rajasthan, inspector Jitender Rana, SHO Pataudi, said.

Rana said the suicide note was addressed to Lord Shiva and started with Om Namah Shivaya. “The only reason for me to leave this transitory world is to be totally one with Lord Shiva that can be possible only in the next life. Goddess Parvati, kindly fulfil my last wish. I want to get united with Lord Shiva,” the suicide note read.

The inspector said a case of suicide has been filed and her body was sent for a postmortem examination in Gurgaon.