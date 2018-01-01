32-year-old man falls to his death from 10th floor on New Year’s eve

The New Year started on a grim note for this family in Gurgaon where a 32-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Uniworld Gardens-1, Sector 47.

Hitesh Saini died after falling from the 10th floor of his rented accommodation, while his family and friends were in the house around 1.30am on Monday.

The police are yet to register a case in the matter and inquest proceedings are underway as they wait for the arrival of Saini’s sister, after which the body would be sent for an autopsy. The police are probing whether the incident is a case of suicide or murder while they are carrying out the investigation.

According to the police, Hitesh moved to Gurgaon from New Delhi two months ago with his wife, five-year-old daughter and two-year-old son. He has his own business of herbal products and was suffering from depression, police said.

The incident took place when Saini was entertaining friends and family at his home on Sunday. He was last seen alone on a balcony around 1.30 am.

Police said his wife, who was inside the apartment when Saini fell, noticed a shadow in the balcony and looking towards it, and saw her husband fall.

“Hitesh was taken to the Park hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Hitesh had consumed large amounts of alcohol,” Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of Sadar police station, said.

“According to the family, he was suffering from depressing because of some issues related to his sister. We haven’t ruled out the possibility of it being a murder. We are awaiting his sister’s arrival from Guwahati for more clarity in the matter. We are investigating the case from all angles,” the SHO added.

