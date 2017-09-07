36-year-old corporate executive stalked for 10km from Gurgaon’s Sector 92 residence

A 36-year-old corporate executive has alleged she was stalked while leaving home for work around 10am on Tuesday.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, stated that she was driving her vehicle to her office in Sector 44 from her residence in Sector 92 when she discovered that a car was following her.

She said that, initially, she thought someone needed help in locating an address but she got suspicious when the car was on her trail even after 10 minutes. The woman alleged that she was stalked for more than 10 kilometres and the accused also lowered the window of his car to look at her.

The woman said she called her husband immediately and narrated the incident, who asked her to inform the police.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the woman’s husband said, “We have never noticed the car before in our locality. We have asked the police to take quick action as criminal activities are on the rise in the new sectors, more than other parts of the city. My wife is panicking and is fearful of stepping out of the residence as the incident took place just outside our society.”

A case has been registered at the women’s police station, Sector 51, on Wednesday under sections 354D (stalking) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said that investigation is on and they have increased surveillance in the newly developed sectors.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage of the society to get details of the car,” said inspector Kailash Devi, SHO, women’s police station.

Cases of stalking and crime against women are on the rise in the city. On August 6, a 22-year-old IT executive was allegedly stalked for almost 6 kilometres by two men in a car while she was returning home on her scooter from her office in Sector 17 around 11.45pm.

On June 6, a 25-year-old woman from Nepal was allegedly molested by a resident of Nirvana Country, an upscale residential society in the city.