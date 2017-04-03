39,000 property owners in Gurgaon were not taxed as they could not be traced

Out of 50,000 vacant plots in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has not been able to trace 39,000 plot owners and hence, could not levy property tax on them, it is learnt.

After extending its property tax payment deadline till April 30, MCG commissioner V Umashankar confirmed that the civic body is putting together a database of vacant plot owners by updating information regarding ownership of their plots, outstanding dues and contact details.

“Requests have been made through newspapers and MCG website to inform plot owners that they can approach the MCG office and submit their land ownership details along with their mobile number and email address so that they could be updated. All types of buildings, vacant plots situated within the MCG’s jurisdiction have been assessed for property tax. Therefore all property owners on vacant plots are also requested to deposit their property tax dues after correction of records and avail the 25 per cent rebate in arrears as declared by the state Government,” Umashankar said.

He added that such property owners could also get more information from MCG’s toll free no. 1800-180-1817. He said that if dues are still not cleared, the properties could be sealed and auctioned for debt recovery.