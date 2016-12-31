45-year-old beaten to death: Third such case in a week in Gurgaon

A 45-year-old worker was allegedly beaten to death by four brothers living in his neighbourhood in Farukhnagar, police said on Saturday. This was third murder this week in Gurgaon in which the victim was beaten to death.

According to the police, the victim Krishan Pal, who lived with his wife and two children, was found dead near a bus stand on Friday night. His daughter Rajni informed the family at 9pm that Krishan Pal was found lying in a bloodied state near the bus stand. The family, from Nijra village in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and the police rushed to the spot only to find him dead.

Dharambir, the victim’s brother, lodged a complaint at Farukhnagar police station alleging that he was killed by four brothers – Anil, Anoop, Akash and Shilu, all residents of ward number 4 of Farukhnagar. They hail from the same village as the victim.

Based on the complaint, police charged the four with murder and common intention and arrested the alleged main conspirator, Anil. According to preliminary investigations, the four killed Krishan Pal over an old rivalry, police said. They added that he died due to excessive blood loss due to head injuries.

“We have arrested one of them and are questioning him. The others will be arrested soon,” said inspector Virender Singh, the investigation officer, Farukhnagar police station.

Krishan Pal’s death is the third murder in Gurgaon since Sunday. In the first case, a 43-year-old casual worker was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday during an argument in Bilaspur, 25km from Gurgaon, where he had gone to find a day’s work. In the second case, a 58-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her neighbours in Kanhai village near Sector 43 on Tuesday.

In 2016, at least 110 murders were registered in Gurgaon as against 94 the previous year. There were also 71 cases of attempt to murder as compared to 91 in 2015, according to police records.