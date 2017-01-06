50 booked for ruckus at Gurgaon’s Kherki Daula toll plaza

As many as 50 villagers were booked after they created a ruckus and assaulted employees at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway late on Wednesday night. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the toll booth, police said.

Commuters were annoyed after the incident led to traffic snarls at the toll plaza.

Police said the trouble started around 12:30 am on Thursday when a few residents of neighbouring Rampura village had an altercation with the toll staff, including cashier Parvinder.

One of the commuters, a villager from Rampura, came out of his car flaunting his prepaid card and started arguing with the staff. When the staff asked him to wait in the queue, he, police said, started misbehaving with the staff and assaulted one of the toll employees — an act that was caught on CCTV camera installed at the plaza.

The man then made a phone call and in half an hour, 50 villagers arrived at the toll plaza and vandalised infrastructure. They forcibly opened the boom barriers, shattered the glass windows of the booth and threatened workers of dire consequences, police said.

Based on the toll staff’s complaint, police lodged an FIR at the Kherki Daula police station against 50 accused, under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (wrongful confinement), (427 mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have booked them and the investigation is on. We have the CCTV camera footage and will arrest the accused soon,” assistant sub-inspector Naresh Kumar, the investigation officer, said.

Wednesday’s ruckus cannot be considered a one-off incident at the plaza. On August 14, police arrested seven people for allegedly creating ruckus, and assaulting police personnel and a truck driver at the toll. In August 2014, 300 residents from nearby villages created a row and beat staff at Kherki Dhaula toll plaza.