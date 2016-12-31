50 online banking fraud cases registered in Gurgaon after cyber crime cell nod

Police registered 50 cheating cases related to online banking across Gurgaon on Friday. The bank account holders were duped of over Rs10 lakh in various incidents that took place over the year, police said.

This comes a day after 20 cases involving misuse of debit and credit details were registered at different police stations in the city on Thursday.

Among the 50 cases, registered on Friday after verification by the cyber crime cell, 10 were from Civil Lines, six from Sector 5, five from DLF City Phase 2, and three each in Palam Vihar and Sector 40 police station areas.

Apart from cases of vishing, in which victims are tricked into parting with account information through phone calls by fake bank representatives, there was a case in which money was siphoned while transferring to a Paytm account.

In the case lodged at DLF City Phase 2 police station, Delhi resident Deepali Batra, who was visiting Gurgaon, was allegedly duped of Rs20,000 from her credit card that was supposed to be added to her Paytm account. Police have booked an unknown person for cheating and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

In one case, Gurgaon resident Dipanshu Kakkar was allegedly duped of Rs1 lakh by an unknown person who debited the money from his account on March 17. In another case, DLF Phase 4 resident Vikramjeet Ghosh was allegedly duped of Rs57,900 from his savings account through fraudulent transaction on October 25.

“These complaints were filed throughout the year and FIRs were lodged on Friday after investigation by the cyber crime cell,” said a police spokesperson.

Following the Centre’s push for digital transactions, the state government has directed the police to investigate online fraud and cheating cases on priority to allay digital security fears among residents. Apart from strengthening the cyber crime cell, the state also set up the country’s first centre for digital investigation and training in Gurgaon this year to enhance cyber policing and monitor social media content.

“We know cyber crimes will increase. Police have to be proactive in solving these cases,” said police commissioner Sandeep Khirwar.

According to police records, online banking frauds, including swapping of debit and credit cards, constituted more than half the cyber crime incidents registered in Gurgaon in 2016.

More than 2,300 cases related to cyber crime were registered at the cyber crime cell in Gurgaon, up 15% from 1,923 such cases registered in 2015. This year, of 1,300 cases, more than 56%, were related to online banking and cheating through credit and debit cards, the records showed. In 2015, half of the total cyber crime cases concerned debit/credit card frauds.