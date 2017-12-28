57 gangs busted this year, say Gurgaon police

While there has been an increase in crimes such as vehicle lifting, thefts and burglaries this year as compared to last year, Gurgaon police on Thursday said that the rate of detecting crimes, arrest of criminals and recovery of stolen property was significantly higher compared to 2016.

To prevent hardened and repeat offenders, who usually return to crime after spending few months in jail, the police also booked them in separate FIRs in each crime instead of clubbing the crimes, which was the earlier practice.

The police and Gurgaon crime branch, which primarily plays a key role in investigating serious criminal cases and organised gangs, busted 57 gangs till December 20 this year and arrested 161 members. Stolen property worth ₹11.34 crore was recovered in 2017 whereas the amount recovered last year was close to ₹3 crore.

The majority of organised gangs busted by the police were engaged in vehicle lifting (21) and as many as 51 persons, involved in this crime, were arrested. Nine gangs of snatchers were also busted and property worth ₹18 lakh was recovered from them by the police.

Last year the police had busted 3 snatching gangs and arrested 18 snatchers, but could only recover ₹1.65 lakh worth of stolen property.

“Although there has been slight rise in the number of crimes, the percentage of cases traced and the recovery of stolen property by the crime branch has also improved significantly. In snatching cases, the extent of recovery has improved to 37% from 16.25% last year. In theft cases, our recovery has doubled from 23.91% last year to 54.30% this year. Another reason why crime figures show an increase is because we have registered more cases this year,” Sumit Kuhar, DCP, crime, said.

Vehicle theft, said Kuhar, has proved to be the biggest challenge for the crime branch this year and next year, the city police will focus more on organised gangs. “We are expecting more manpower in the first quarter of next year and this will help in prevention and detection of crime,” he said, adding that the number vehicle theft cases traced this year was 210 as compared to 63 in 2016.