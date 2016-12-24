60-year-old dies in road accident due

A 60-year-old man died when the Mahindra Bolero in which he was travelling was crushed by a dumper laden with rocks near Kherli Lala village on the Ballabgarh-Sohna road on Saturday morning. Police said the dumper driver could not see the SUV.

Police said the accident took place at 10:30 am when the Bolero driver, Aflatoon, 44, took the wrong way to get his SUV refuelled near the village, nearly 30 kms from Gurgaon. The dumper coming from Sohna, allegedly speeding, could not spot the Bolero and crashed into it.

Apart from Aflatoon, his uncle Deen Mohammad, 60, and a four-year-old girl in Mohammad’s lap were travelling back home after consulting a doctor here.

Deen Mohammad died and Aflatoon sustained injuries. The girl escaped unhurt, police said.

Angry locals staged a protest demanding speed breakers on the road, which they said has taken many lives so far. The crowd dispersed only assistant commissioner of police Sohna, Sukhbir Singh pacified them.

“We have lodged a case against the dumper driver. Aflatoon was admitted at the Civil Hospital in Sohna,” a police spokesperson said.

In another accident, a Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) resident, Mahesh, was mowed down by a speeding car in Badshahpur on Friday.

On Thursday night, a 32-year-old man, Shyam Lal, was killed after a car hit his motorcycle in Udyog Vihar area.

A 35-year-old scientist was killed when his car was hit by a dumper near Kherki Daula toll plaza of National Highway 8 on Monday.

Three days ago, two employees of a private firm were killed and four persons were injured after a Mahindra Bolero in which they were travelling collided with a dumper loaded with rocks on Pataudi Road.