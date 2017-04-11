Absence of dustbins leads to dumping of garbage in Gurgaon parks

Missing dustbins at parks in DLF Phase 1 parks have been giving the residents much heartburn over the last one year. People dump garbage in the parks, which raise a nauseating stench and keep the residents, who often take a saunter on the lawns, away. They claimed that despite repeated requests with the civic authorities, they took no action.

The residents are often seen eating fruits and throwing their skins randomly across the park.

“Though we are paying maintenance charges and have right to a clean park, the authorities are not maintaining them and don’t even clean them regularly,” sRam Niwas, a resident, said.

The Swachh Bharat campaign, which was launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 in the quest of a Clean India, has been reduced to a joke by the Gurgaon administration, the residents alleged.

There is not a single dustbin in the parks at DLF Phase-1 and the residents don’t think twice before dumping garbage on the soft grass and tracks for morning walkers.

With the solid waste management system in the city in sorry state, the residents feel that they are being put at risk because of the mismanagement of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

“While they are always prompt when it comes to collecting maintenance fee, they don’t seem to show such urgency when it comes to collecting garbage,” Meena Rathi, resident, E block, said.

“A big pile of garbage is often seen lying in the park and the senior citizens have to pick up the broom themselves to keep the premises clean. Even stray dogs are attracted to the garbage and the civic agencies don’t care,” Dr. Sultan Singh, resident, D Block, said.

The residents said they suffer the most in peak summer months, as the garbage keeps piling up and they can’t even visit the parks to take some clean air.

Former councillor Rama Rani Rathee even wrote to the MCG several times to install dustbins, but there was no response.

“I have again written to the deputy commissioner and MCG officials requesting them to take prompt action. We have been complaining to the authorities for the last ten months, but have only been given false assurances,” said Rathee.

An MCG official said the matter is being looked into and the problem would be solved at the earliest.