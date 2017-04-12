Accident-prone section in Sikanderpur underpass barricaded

Traffic police have sealed a section in the middle of the newly opened underpass between Cyber City and Sikanderpur, which was reported to be accident-prone.

The section did not have a median strip or barricading until Wednesday. In the absence of the median strip, motorists have been taking a u-turn within the underpass, which was dimly lit and has vehicles plying at high speed.

After six accidents were reported from the area since the opening of the underpass on March 15, authorities on Wednesday installed chains between two pillars to ensure vehicles can no longer take a turn at the opening.

The 1.2 km underpass between Cyber City and Sikanderpur leads to another underpass (located 750 m ahead) between DLF Phase 1 and Global Foyer Mall. These underpasses were constructed to ease traffic for those commuting between Cyber City and Golf Course road, saving them 15-20 minutes of travelling time.

However, the underpasses came with their own drawbacks. Commuters from DLF Phase 4, Sector 29, and those from DLF Phase 1 and Gurgaon-Faridabad road have to travel two kilometres to take a u-turn (turns in front of DLF Golf Course and Belverde Towers) and move to the other side of the road.

Many, who were unwilling to travel this distance had been either taking their vehicles over the unfenced median strip or taking a u-turn inside the Sikanderpur underpass.

After HT highlighted stories on accidents, guardrail barriers were installed at the Golf Course Road to prevent motorists from driving over median strips. Meanwhile, many continued to take a turn inside the underpass.

“If I miss the turn from Cyber City to head towards Guru Dronacharya metro station and instead travel by the Sikanderpur underpass, I will have to take a four kilometre detour. Hence, I am forced to violate traffic norms and take a turn inside the underpass. The authorities should have planned their road engineering better,” said a private taxi driver on condition of anonymity.

For many regular commuters the blocking of turn was a relief.

“The underpass is not well-lit at night. During the day, when you enter from sunlight into the dark, it takes time for your eyes to adjust with the lighting. For a brief spell, your vision is compromised. You can barely notice the vehicle ahead and may not spot a vehicle violating traffic norms by taking a u-turn. The chances of high speed collisions were high. Hence, the barricading is reassuring,” saod Aniket Singh, a resident of Belaire in DLF Phase 5.

Traffic police officials said the gap had been left for motorists to take a u-turn if there is an accident at the underpass and vehicles could be evacuated. However, the constant violations have led them to asking DLF and Huda (the constructors of the underpasses) to barricade the spot.

“The gap was left for evacuation purposes. However, owing to the violations, a chain-barricading between two pillars have been erected. These can be removed when an emergency arises,” a Gurgaon police spokesperson said.