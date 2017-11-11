Air pollution: Gurgaon shuts down polluting factories till November 14

All manufacturing units emitting pollutants were directed to stop production in the wake rising pollution levels in the city, on Saturday. However, units producing essential goods were exempted.

The order, which was issued in compliance with directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), means that top automobile companies such as Maruti, Honda, Hero Moto Corp, their vendors, large garment units, food manufacturing plants will have to shut operations till November 14.

Vinay Pratap Singh, Gurgaon deputy commissioner, said, “As per the order issued by the NGT, all industries, with the exception of those producing essential goods, have been asked to shut down till November 14. The order by the NGT has been complied with by all the industries.”

The decision by the district administration comes in the wake of rising pollution and particularly severe PM 2.5 levels in Gurgaon. The district administration and the pollution department on Saturday directed 57 manufacturing companies, which release harmful emissions into the air, to halt production under the Air Act.

The pollution department said that notices have been issued to 57 companies that include auto majors, their vendors, garment manufacturing and dyeing units and malt companies that operate furnaces at high temperature, leading to emission of pollutants into the air. “Not only small units but major manufacturing companies, including Maruti, Honda motors, Hero Moto Corp, L&T Limited, Imperial Malt and several others, have been asked to stop production till November 14. The decision was taken in light of the fact that the production processes at these units involve harmful emissions,” Jai Bhagwan Sharma, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said.

Sharma also said that strict instructions have been issued by the district administration in this regard and every unit, whether small or large, will not be allowed to operate if it releases harmful pollutants. “We just received confirmation from a large auto company that they have shut operations. This is a very serious matter,” Sharma added.

Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that apart from shutting plants, the administration was ensuring that heavy commercial vehicles are diverted from Bawal and not allowed to enter Gurgaon. “Measures have been taken to stop construction activities and all brick kilns, hot mix plants have been shut. All civic agencies have been asked to do mechanised sweeping of roads and sprinkle water on them,” Singh said.