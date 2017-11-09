All schools closed for 2 days, no construction till Nov 14 as Graded Response Action Plan

As thick smog continued to engulf the city on Thursday and the air quality index (AQI) value shot up to 494, the district administration enforced Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) ordering closure of all schools on Friday and Saturday, among several other restrictions on construction.

“All government and private schools in the city will remain closed for the next two days (Friday and Saturday) due to continuing smog situation as per the Graded Response Action Plan,” deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said.

All petrol vehicles manufactured over 15 ago and diesel vehicles made more than 10 years ago will not be allowed to ply on city roads, Singh said after a meeting at the NGT, adding that all construction activities has also been halted till November 14.

“As per the orders of the National Green Tribunal, 15 year old petrol vehicles & 10 year old diesel vehicles will not be permitted to ply on roads in Gurugram from November 10 (tomorrow),” deputy commissioner tweeted.

“All construction activity of any kind in Gurugram, by private or government, is prohibited till 14th November,” he wrote in another tweet.

Singh said that if the current situation persisted for another 48 hours, then more stringent measures would be adopted. The AQI rose to 494 on the index on Thursday. In the interim, all brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers have been shut till further orders.

As Gurgaon’s air quality dropped to the severe category on Wednesday for the first time since Diwali, when the AQI value touched 459, the district administration told civic bodies to sprinkle water on dusty roads. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was told to sweep such roads with machines.

MCG officials started sprinkling water on the Railway Road, Kadipur Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Pataudi Road, Old Delhi Road, and Sector 9 road.

Implementing measure under GRAP is also set to affect traffic.

“The entry of heavy goods in the national capital has been banned by the Delhi government, the Gurgaon traffic police will be diverting heavy traffic from entering New Delhi. Some traffic congestion is expected on NH 48 (Delhi-Gurgaon expressway),” Gurgaon police tweeted on Thursday.

To intensify public transport, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Haryana roadways have been told by the district administration to ampup its services.

Teams have been formed to check open burning of waste. Hotels and eateries have been forbidden from using coal or firewood, and resident welfare associations have been told to provide an electric heater to security guards to ensure they don’t burn combustible items to keep warm.

Residents have also been advised to report cases of waste burning on the swachhta app. The Gurgaon police has been directed to keep vigil on visibly polluting vehicles and ensure strict enforcement of PUC norms.

Measure taken under GRAP