Annual dog show, 2017: Gurgaon gears up to show some canine love

All you animals lover out there, the Gurugram Kennel Club — affiliated with Kennel Club of India — is hosting its annual 28th and 29th Dog Championship show this year, to be held at Natraj Greens, on January 8.The 15-year-old club has been hosting the event annually in Gurgaon. About the event, Sanjay Kapoor, secretary of the club and Gurgaon resident,says,“We hope to create a festive environment, to foster human love and affection towards our canine companions. The event sees people from all walks of life comet to cheer and support canine members while exhibiting their hearts out.”

Read more

From Rottweiler and Labrador show, a dog show seminar to free vaccination camp, one can also expect to see few indigenous breeds such as Chippiparai. The breeds will be judged on various parameters from speciality judges across India and overseas and will be awarded for the same in categories such as Best in show, Best Puppy in Show, Best Breed in India . He adds, “ We are accepting more then 400 participants of different breeds this time. Participants from across India are coming to participate.Every breed has its own standard, and the dogs participate and compete with each other based on their breed standards.”

On the judging criteria, Kapoor, adds, “All best breed dogs then compete against each other.Out of 400 dogs, there will be group winners who will in turn compete for the best in show. The dog who is close to the breed standard is awarded best of breed.”