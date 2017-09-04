Apartment buyers protest over inordinate delay in delivery

Over hundred buyers of Canary Greens project in Sector 73 of Gurgaon on Monday held a protest against the developer for inordinate delay in delivery of apartments, lack of construction work at the site and no communication regarding project timeline and delivery.

The buyers gathered at the Mini Secretariat and held a demonstration, raised slogans and submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner Gurgaon.

Canary Greens project was launched in 2010 and the builder had promised to deliver it by the end of 2014. The project comprises 520 apartments in eight towers, spread over 11 acres. The average cost of an apartment was between Rs60-Rs70 lakhs and buyers alleged that a majority of them have paid 80%-90% of the cost.

“Of eight towers, only four have been completed but these are bare shells and there has been no finishing work taken up. Only 50% of the work has been completed in rest of the towers. Flooring, plumbing, electricity and other works are yet to be started,” said SN Yadav, a buyer who lives in Sector 21.

Buyers alleged that despite repeated phone calls and mails, there has been little or no communication from the developer. “Common facilities such as club, car parking, and other necessary provisions are nowhere to be seen. The EDC has already been paid by buyers but no infrastructure is present,” said Rajiv Goel, president of Canary Greens buyers’ welfare association.

The buyers also said that apart from paying high rental, they have been paying expensive EMIs as well. “I have come from Roorkee to pursue this issue and it is a time-consuming enterprise. Our hard-earned money is tied up and authorities must take action,” said S Raha, a corporate executive.

Unhappy with the lack of response by the developer, they are now demanding a concrete plan for tower-wise completion, opening of an escrow account, immediate payment of EDC to government and compensation for delay.

A senior executive of the company said that the construction work had slowed due to reasons beyond their control. “We have applied to get registered with HRERA and all efforts are being made to expedite construction and deliver the project,” he said.