Aravalli Biodiversity Park should have areas to preserve wildlife, says IUCN report

The Aravalli Biodiversity Park, located at the near Guru Dronacharya Metro Station and spread across 700 acres of land, should take steps in planting more Aravalli species and setting up a Butterfly Park, said a report.

This report, which was prepared by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) after it made an assessment of the biodiversity of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park, was released by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday at Bhondsi on the occasion of the World Day to Combat Desertification.

In a report, the IUCN had also suggested that the park should also consider developing a small area with plants having medicinal values.

Priya Ranjan Sinha, country representative, IUCN, said, “We have suggested developing an in-situ Butterfly Park and not a closed one, based on the Indian experience and feasibility.”

The report also suggested monitoring of seasonal bird counts, seasonal vegetation sampling, seasonal water table and the park’s groundwater quality.

This assessment report was made after the Haryana government had requested the IUCN to conduct a study and suggest ways to conserve the biodiversity of the area. The report said that by 2050, more than 50% of Indian population will be living in cities. As more and more people inhabit urban areas, it will become imperative to bring nature back into urban areas to ensure well-being of the residents, the report said.

The park is also an ideal habitat for wildlife that includes jackal, small indian civet, rufous tailed hare, jungle cat, nilgai, garden lizard, Indian grey mongoose and other reptiles.

“The park has more than 250 species of trees and shrubs, of which most are believed to have medicinal value. These species are native to this region and this is why the area could be developed into a city forest,” said Latika Thukral, co-founder IAm Gurgaon, the NGO which developed the park and is its custodian as well.

Even the Haryana forest and wildlife department officials are of opinion that these small patches of forest in the city will provide the core biodiversity conservation zones in the Aravalli ridge landscape in future and go a long way in making NCR a sustainable urban zone.

“As the region is in the ‘dark zone’ due to over-exploitation of groundwater, it is important to conserve and preserve the green areas and plant more trees,” MD Sinha, conservator of forest, South Haryana, said.