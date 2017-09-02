Aravallis to get blackbuck, chinkara sanctuaries soon

The Haryana forest department has joined hands with an organisation for development of a Blackbuck and Chinkara sanctuary, digging ponds in the Aravalli forest and beautify the forests in Chakkarpur and Badkal.

The initiative has been taken with a view to increase the green cover in the city and reduce man-animal conflicts.

Under this collaborative project, the forest department and the DLF Foundation will construct and maintain water holes for preservation of wildlife in the Aravallis.

“The animals tend to come outside their territory as the Aravallis dry up. We have chosen sites for the construction of 20 watering holes in the Aravallis,” Vinod Kumar, conservator of forest (wildlife), Gurgaon, said.

Apart from digging watering holes, an animal rescue vehicle will be purchased under this programme. It will be used by the department in rescuing wild animals in distress.

As the region has recorded an increase in wildlife, there is a need for constant monitoring for which 30 camera traps will be installed in wildlife hot spots in Gurgaon and Faridabad.

“This will help in understanding the movement and pattern of wildlife in the region. It can be used as a study to sensitise people about wildlife,” R Anand, divisional forest officer, Gurgaon, said.

The most important aspect of the project is restoration of the Chakkarpur bundh and Badkal green area as city forest.

“As much as 350 acres near Sultanpur National Park would be converted into ideal forest area for Blackbucks and Chinkara habitation. At present the area is a barren land,” MD Sinha, conservator of forest, South Haryana, said.

Blackbucks are revered by the Bishnoi community in Haryana and Rajasthan. The deer is on the list of endangered species, as it was on the verge of extinction due to excessive hunting in the pre-Independence days. These days, they are only confined to a few reserve forests across the country.

Trees species such as Salvadora persica (arak, meswak), Prosopis cineraria (khejri), Azadhiracta indica (neem), Carrisa carrendus (karonda) along with shrubs such as Capparis sepriaria (kanthari), Ziziphus nummularia (jharber) will be planted to boost greenery in the area.

Apart from planting native tree species, there will also be an emphasis on transplantation of ancient trees in the city.

“Two years ago, the foundation had transplanted mature trees in the city along the Sector-52 road and the project was successful. More such projects could be initiated in the city,” Sinha said.