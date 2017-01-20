Army display of weapons, mock drill impresses schoolchildren

Army is not only about fighting insurgents and guns, it also offers a holistic career opportunity and a great lifestyle to those who choose to serve in the olive green.

This was the message given out to a large group of students from Delhi and NCR by serving and retired officers from the defence forces at the ‘Military Equipment Display’ exhibition organised by the Indian Army. The officers encouraged the youths to join the forces and said this was one way to serve the people and the nation.

The exhibition held at Amity university in Manesar was attended by over 600 school and college students from across NCR.

Weapons and equipment used by various wings of the army, including infantry and artillery, and signals were displayed and a mock drill was also organised to simulate battle conditions.

The event also saw a march past and dog show by Amity Dog Academy. A bunker bursting drill was performed by infantry soldiers, who follow this drill when they are closing in on the enemy and are destroying them from their entrenched positions.

Harshit Gandhi, a student of class 9, said, “This is the first time I saw a war game and I am excited to join the Indian Army. We just had a raw picture that Army means to be on the borders and to kill enemies, else you will be killed.”

The students were excited and got a first-hand experience of weapons.

Many students got a chance to get their hands on military equipment. (HT Photo)

The deafening shell and bullet sounds, ensuing smoke, nimble and well coordinated movement by the soldiers gave students a glimpse into a real battlefield.

“I have decided to join forces after completing my graduation, this exhibition has changed my perception of the Army,” said Ipsita Sharma, a second-year student.

The 15mm Bofors Gun demonstrated at the venue was highly appreciated by the gathering and left them awestruck. Most of the students were coming to such an event for the first time.

Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma, Adjutant General, Indian Army, appreciated and applauded the efforts made by the university in preparing the youth to be ethically inclined, disciplined and patriotic citizens of our country.

“The army offers a challenging career to youth and there are plenty of option available in different wings of the forces. It is not only working on the borders, but actively spreading education, advanced research in defence and related fields and has been at the forefront during disasters. We helped people in Kashmir during floods, during the Chennai flood and in other similar situations,” he said, adding that people must take a conscious call and send their wards to serve the nation,” Sharma said.

The weapon display programme saw three military bands in attendance, which enthralled the visitors.

Lt Gen (retd) BK Bopanna, said the army offered a very challenging career and also gave a chance to the youth to serve the nation. “It forges the character of the jawans and the officers into steel and helps them overcome every difficulty in their career and life,” he said.

A large number of army officials, government dignitaries, school, college students and local population from adjoining villages attended the event.