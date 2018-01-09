ATM thefts: Gurgaon police gives a list of dos, and don’ts to banks

The Gurgaon police on Monday held a meeting with officers from several banks and security agencies to discuss ways to curb fraud, online banking theft and targeting of ATMs in the city. The meeting comes in the backdrop of a rise in the number of online frauds and incidents of thieves stealing automated teller machines (ATM) across the district.

According to the data available with lead district manager’s office, there are about 715 branches of bank, and more than 1,300 ATMs in Gurgaon district.

Police claim that out of these more than 35% ATM booths, especially in rural areas, are not manned by security guards. In such cases places, ATMs become easy targets for robbers.

During the meeting, DCP (crime) Sumit Kumar asked all banks to deploy trained security personnel at every ATM in the district.

“It was observed that the DVR recording of the ATMs are kept inside the booth. As a result, the gangs which loot ATMs also take away the DVR. These recordings should be kept away from the ATM booth or they should be stored on cloud so that they can be accessed in case of an emergency,” Kumar said.

“The ATMs are placed on the ground and are thus an easy target,” Kumar said, adding that banks should thus ensure that their CCTV cameras here are always working properly.

Last year, a major incident at Manappuram Finance was solved after getting the CCTV camera footage.

Kumar added that banks must sensitize their security guards so they can also share information with the police about any suspicious looking people lurking around ATMs. “This will help the police take action on time,” he said.

The DCP also directed banks to spread awareness about online and ATM card frauds among customers and to alert them to not share their banking details with anyone.

Banks were also told to display contact number of SHOs, ACPs and DCPs at all bank branches so that they can be contacted when the need arises.

ATM thefts since 2015

Dec 29: ATM of a private bank was taken away by robbers in Jharsa village; accused sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera

Dec 16: ATM of a private bank was stolen by three masked men in the wee hours from Shakti Park; machine had almost ₹8 lakh in cash

Dec 4: ATM of a private bank was taken away by robbers late in the night from the Lakhman Vihar area; machine had around ₹24 lakh

Aug 29: Three masked men stole an ATM of the Punjab National Bank from Daulatabad village; it had ₹2.90 lakh cash

Oct 29: Thieves tried to drag an ATM to their car in Wazirabad, Sector 53. When they failed, they left it on the road

Oct 27: Thieves tried to steal an ATM at Shivaji Nagar, but failed

March 28: A gang from Mewat, involved in the theft of 10 ATMs in Odisha with ₹5.5 crore in all, held after shoot-out

2016

Oct 8: Unidentified men try to open an ATM of the Oriental Bank in Palam Vihar, but failed

Nov 7: Unidentified persons break an ATM at Chandu village and decamp with ₹3.30 lakh

2015

July 17: A gang of thieves fled with an ATM from near Hero Honda Chowk; it had ₹91,000 cash

April 10: ATM of a private bank containing ₹2 lakh cash looted from near the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway