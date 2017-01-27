Autopsy confirms 5-year-old girl was brutally raped before murder in Gurgaon

The five-year-old girl, whose decomposed body was recovered from a pond near Rajiv Chowk on Wednesday was brutally raped before being killed. The postmortem of the victim conducted on Wednesday revealed that she was tortured and raped before being murdered and dumped in the pond, said police.

The police is still searching for clues about the suspect involved in the rape and murder of the minor.

The victim went missing on January 5 after she visited a Sufi shrine in Civil Lines, Gurgaon with her cousin brother. As she had raised no alarm while she was being abducted, police are suspecting that someone known to the victim is likely to be involved in the case.

The postmortem confirmed that she was raped and strangulated to death, said police. The unknown rapist and murderer later dumped the body in the small pond near Rajiv Chowk.

As of now the police have not received any CCTV footage which can give any clue about the accused. The police teams are conducting checks at various shops to find the CCTV footage to ascertain if anyone is spotted on the stretch that day.

Several police teams have been formed to nab the accused. However, the investigation has been hampered because the family of the victim has not put the finger of suspicion on anyone.

The police in the meanwhile are trying to gather information about the people who were at the spot by gathering telephone details. The cybercrime cell unit is gathering the data and analysing it, said a police official. “The postmortem report reveals the girl was raped and tortured, though the body was bloated and it was difficult for the doctors to conduct the postmortem. We have handed over the body to the family and are conducting investigation,” said Bijender Singh Hooda, SHO, Civil Lines police station.

The police said they found strangulation marks around the girl’s neck and the autopsy result also revealed that she was raped and tortured before she was killed on Friday. An FIR has been lodged at Civil Lines police station under Sections 302 (murder) 363 (kidnapping), 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC and Section 6 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.