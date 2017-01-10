Awareness sessions held on Day 2 of Road Safety Week

On the second day of the 28th Road Safety Week, awareness sessions were held across the city on Tuesday to educate commuters and drivers of public transport vehicles about the need to follow rules.

Street plays were staged at Civil Lines to spread the message on the importance of safety. Besides, police also put up posters and banners, and handed out pamphlets to residents urging them to adhere to road safety guidelines.

The traffic police said more than 500 children from Ryan Global School, Sector 40, were sensitised about road safety issues through an online interactive session with Gurgaon police commissioner, Sandeep Khirwar. The students also attended a session with the police on ways to reduce accidents.

The traffic police in association with road safety officers (RSOs) and civil defence team conducted a road safety and first aid awareness session at Dronacharya Government College. The civil defence team gave first aid training to over 100 college students followed by an awareness session on road safety by traffic police and RSOs.

In a tie-up with OLA cab officials, the traffic police distributed flowers and chocolates to commuters and drivers who followed traffic rules. Special drives were also conducted to penalise those who were speeding and driving on the wrong side.

“Public announcements were broadcasted on radio, television channels and LED screens in a bid to reach out to commuters on road safety. Challans were issued for speeding, unauthorised parking and driving under the influence of alcohol,” ACP Manish Sehgal, public relations officer of Gurgaon police, said.

On the first day of the event, Gurgaon police set up a road safety education exhibition van at the Huda City Centre and road safety video clips were screened to educate people. The Road Safety Week started on January 9 and will end on January 17.