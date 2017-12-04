Bracing for fog, Gurgaon police seeks road safety measures

As the city braces itself for foggy days ahead, the Gurgaon police has written to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) requesting that preparations be made to ensure the safety of commuters on the national highway well in advance.

Measures suggested include road surface marking, installation of blinker lights, road stud reflectors and signage.

According to Gurgaon police officials, the measures are vital to reducing accidents on the highway and ensure commuters are aware of the road conditions on days when visibility drops.

“A large number of accidents during the winter season are a direct result of low visibility caused by dense fog. Hence, we have written to the concerned authorities for carrying out engineering changes that could help motorists navigate highways and expressways even during low visibility,” Hira Singh, ACP (highways), said.

The ACP added that their letter to the NHAI and MCG has reference to some engineering changes required at certain spots. These include installation of blinker lights at all entry and exit points on the highway, ensuring uniformity in marking road surface between Hero Honda Chowk and Kherki Daula and installing road stud reflectors at Iffco Chowk, Signature Towers and Hero Honda Chowk where construction of flyovers and underpasses are under way.

Police officials have also sought to draw the attention of authorities to dark spots below the flyovers on national highways.

However, MCG commissioner V Umashankar said that the civic body cannot carry out any work on national highways unless it is ‘directed’ or ‘asked upon’.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, confirmed receiving the letter from Gurgaon police and stated that ‘NHAI is well equipped for the work’ and does not require the services of the MCG.

“Millennium City Expressways Private Limited (MCEPL), the concessionaire for the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, is taking up necessary measures to enable residents to drive through in the event of fog and low visibility. It is not necessary for the NHAI to seek the services of the MCG in this regard,” Sharma said.

According to data released by the Gurgaon police earlier this year, between January 2011 and April 2017, the two highest fatality stretches across the city were both located on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway at Narsinghpur village and Kherki Daula toll. A total of 42 and 38 fatal accidents were reported at Narsinghpur and Kherki Daula in this period.