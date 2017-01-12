Brothers held for swapping places in driving test

The Gurgaon police on Wednesday arrested two brothers on charges of impersonation after they allegedly swapped places during a driving test to get a four-wheeler drivers’ licence.

There have been instances of candidates swapping places during competitive examinations to get jobs. But swapping places to pass a driving test is a new one, claim police officers.

According to the police, Jabid Akhtar, a resident of Sancholi village in Sohna, appeared for his driving test on Wednesday at a ground near district courts.

He showed the authorities his learner’s licence and entered the area marked for the test.

Somehow, his elder brother Javed Akhtar also managed to enter the test area along with him and attempted to take the test in place of his younger brother.

Inspector Jai Singh, district inspector for driving tests, noticed the impersonation and held the accused.

He informed the City police station and the accused were arrested.

The police booked the accused under sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (fraud), and 205 (false personation) of the IPC.

Assistant sub-inspector Rupesh Bhardwaj, said the duo was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Sections 419 and 205 of the IPC attract imprisonment for a term of up to three years and a fine. Under Section 420, an accused may have to serve imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine, a police officer said.

On January 7, the police has arrested two men for appearing on behalf of the original candidates in an exam to recruit primary teachers by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan.

Accused Vishal and Arun Chaudhary were arrested after a complaint from Raj Kumar, the principal of Karnal Public School where the exam was held.