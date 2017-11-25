Cash van employee steals Rs 1 crore from van in Gurgaon

The employee of a private company, which was contracted to refill ATM machines in Gurgaon, escaped with a bag containing Rs 1 crore cash on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place at Ambience Mall around 5.30pm.

The accused, police said, was later identified as one Hemant Kumar. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the police said.

According to the police, the ATM van from which the money was stolen, had four people in it and it was supposed to fill money in an ATM at Ambience Mall.

The incident took place when the van — carrying a security guard, a driver and two staff — was parked at the Ambience Mall basement to refill money in a Citi Bank machine.

As per an FIR lodged by the Shiv Nanda, the supervisor of the team, Hemant, a resident of Rohtak, picked up the money bag to go fill the machine.

“Hemant walked toward the road from the basement of Ambience Mall where the van was parked. He had the bag of money in his hand, but no one tried to stop him as they assumed that he was going to refill the cash machine,” a police officer said.

The officer added that it was only 15 minutes later, when Hemant failed to return, that the other staff realised that the man had fled with the money. A search was immediately launched but Hemant couldn’t be located anywhere. The police was informed in the meanwhile.

A police team later reached the spot, conducted a search in the area and also flashed alert messages across the city. Barricades were also put up at several roads across the city to nab the accused.

A case has been registered at the DLF Phase-2 under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Further investigation is on and we are trying to gather more information about the accused,” said Ram Singh, sub-inspector, DLF phase 2 police station. He added that the van belonged to SIS company that refills money to ATMs.