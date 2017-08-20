CEOs turn singers, raise funds for underprivileged children

A group of CEOs took to stage and sang songs to raise funds for critically ill and underprivileged children as part of ‘CEOs sing for GF kids’ in Gurgaon on Saturday evening. The event, an initiative of Genesis Foundation (GF), began with few CEOs singing in 2010 has now grown to over 20 CEOs taking time out of their busy schedule from across the country to participate in the fund-raiser.

The musical event saw rhythm and blues, classic rock, fusion, Sufi, old Hindi and English numbers being belted out by CEOs some of whom gave almost professional performances. The highlight of the event was grand finale by Mumbai based Pankaj Chaturvedi, executive director and CEO, Rich Graviss Products Pvt Ltd, who flew from Mumbai to perform in the event.

Chaturvedi sang two old Hindi songs but his rendition of ‘Sagar Jaisi Ankhon wali yeh to bata tera naam hai kaya’ won loud applause from the audience.

While young CEOs delivered great performances, the seniors were not far behind and put up a great show. Vipin Raheja, MD, Napino Auto sang old Bollywood songs bringing back the memories of the 70s era.

Prema Sagar, founder, Genesis Foundation said, “The foundation has helped over 1,200 children who have heart problem and need critical care. The fund-raiser has grown from a small intimate event to this musical extravaganza that truly gladdens the heart.”

The CEOs hailed the initiative for a humane cause.

“I am delighted to see all corporate leaders coming together for this cause and would like to congratulate each CEO for their absolutely commendable performance today”, said Sanjay Modi, Managing Director, APAC and Middle East at Monster.com.

Vikash Gupta, MD, Ranvik Exports Pvt Ltd said that he has evolved as a singer and as a person, who wants to give back to society since he started participating in this event.

Sagar further said that the situation of children born with congenital heart disorders (CHD) is grave. Of the 2,20,000 born with CHD in India every year, less than 10 per cent get timely and accurate medical intervention.

