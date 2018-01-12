CISF holds drill to test preparedness ahead of Republic Day

To test and assess its own preparedness in the event of an emergency as well as acquaint residents with the scenario during a terrorist attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) carried out a mock drill at the MG Road Metro station on Friday.

CISF officials said that with the Republic Day celebration around the corner and a high alert in place, such drills are important in helping them assess their security preparedness.

Situated on the Yellow line of Delhi Metro, MG Road station, along with HUDA City Centre Metro station, has the highest footfall of all the Metro stations in Gurgaon.

The drill started at 11.30am and lasted till12.20 pm. It was carried out in the presence of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Gurgaon police and Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) officials.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), dog squads and the bomb disposal squads of the CISF and the Haryana police swept the Metro stations as part of the exercise.

“Three CISF jawans, dressed in civilian clothes, played dummy terrorists during the drill. On spotting them, a message from the control room of the Metro station went out to all the authorities concerned,” inspector Rajender Singh of the CISF said. Rajender is responsible for security all Metro stations of the DMRC.

Rajender added a message was also sent out to Sector 29 police station and the Metro police officials at Iffco Chowk metro station. Quick reaction teams of both Haryana police and the CISF were the first to arrive at the scene, he said.

“Such drills help us assess the coordination between multiple security agencies, response time in the event of an emergency and areas of improvement in the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations,” Rajender said.

To ensure commuters do not panic and are aware of the drill, DMRC officials made regular announcements through the public address system.

On July 18, 2017, security officials had carried out a mock drill at the Guru Dronacharya Metro station.