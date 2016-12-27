CM announces film festival to screen Dangal across Haryana

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that a film festival will be organised in Haryana during the current golden jubilee year and the movie ‘Dangal’ would be screened at various places in the state. Apart from this, the state is also preparing a film policy to boost Haryanvi language and culture.

The state government has already made the movie tax-free.

Interacting with media persons after watching a special screening of ‘Dangal’ at the Films Division Auditorium in New Delhi late on Monday evening, the CM praised the Aamir-Khan starrer for highlighting the traditional sport of wrestling as well the folk culture of Haryana. State finance minister, Capt Abhimanyu, was also present on the occasion.

Khattar praised the movie, which is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat of the state’s Balali village and his daughters Gita and Babita who he groomed into international wrestlers.

Khattar said the movie is also in tune with the message of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme launched by the Prime Minister from Panipat.

Describing kushti (wrestling) as a glorious part of the state’s sports tradition, the chief minister said that early this year, the state government had organised a dangal (wrestling joust) with a Rs1 crore prize money, on the occasion of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary. It will also be organised next year on March 22-23, he said. March 23 is Singh’s death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Aamir Khan recited his dialogue from the movie - ‘Mhari Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Hai Ke (Are my daughters any less than boys?)’. He also thanked the CM for making the movie tax-free in the state.

Those present on the occasion included additional chief secretary, sports and youth affairs department, Dr KK Khandelwal, officer on special duty to CM, Neeraj Daftuar, media advisor, and other senior officers.