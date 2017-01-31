CM inaugurates Gurgaon road repair project

Two months before the proposed civic body elections, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a ₹102 crore-city road repair project in Sector 40 on Tuesday.

The CM, in December 2016, had directed the then commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) TL Satyaprakash to repair around 300km of roads in the city and make them motorable by July 15, before the monsoon.

Officials said that 31 roads under MCG jurisdiction and 34 under Huda are to be repaired. The prominent roads that are to be repaired include Mehrauli-Gurgaon road, Gurgaon-Faridabad road, Golf Course road, Sheetala Mata road, Palam Vihar road and Bajghera-Rajendra Park road.

Khattar also gave a status update on several road projects on Tuesday.

“Proposals for flyovers at Hero Honda Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mahavir Chowk and Atul Kataria Chowk are under inspection and work on underpasses at IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Signature Tower has started. The railway overbridge at Basai will also be operational soon,” Khattar said.

Aside from MCG and Huda, the public works department (PWD) will carry out repair work on Pataudi road, stretches of Behrampur-Jharsa road and Caterpuri road.

The road repair work was to be initiated in September 2016 but it failed to kick off due to the transfer of the project among several civic agencies and confusion regarding the nodal agency.

On September 5, 2016, in a press meet, the CM had directed MCG and Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) to ensure roads are motorable by December 31. A week later, during a foundation stone laying ceremony of underpasses at three important junctions on NH-8, Khattar advanced the deadline to November 1, in view of the Haryana Swarn Jayanti celebrations and also made the public works department, the nodal agency. However, the PWD had denied it was the nodal agency.