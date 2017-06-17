CM lays foundation stone of Gurgaon’s first government university

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Gurugram University, the city’s first government university, which is to come up in Sector 87 at Kankrola village beyond the Kherki Daula toll plaza. He also announced that the university is being made operational with Gurgaon divisional commissioner D Suresh being given the charge of the vice-chancellor.

Khattar said the university will start operations from the newly constructed Rao Tula Ram College building in Sector 51. “Apart from the university, the Rao Tula Ram College of Commerce will become operational from this session. The budget has a provision of Rs5 crore for the university building, which shall come up in a year,” said the CM.

Referring to the Haryana Vishawkarma Skill University in Palwal, which operates from the premises of the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) in Gurgaon, Khattar said that the government will focus on skill development among youth to make them employable.

Addressing the demands to extend the metro network in old and new areas of the city, Khattar said, “The Delhi Metro will be extended to Old Gurgaon and the private metro will be extended across the city so that a proper network is established. Discussions are also underway to take the metro to Manesar.”

He also promised to expand the city’s railway station and make it an important junction. “We are in discussions with the Union railway minister so that some important trains can operate from the city railway station and modern facilities are introduced there,” said Khattar.

Leaders such as Haryana education minister Ram Vilas Sharma, senior BJP functionary GL Sharma, state PWD minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, Gurgaon MLA Umesh Agarwal, Pataudi MLA Bimla Choudhary and Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar were also present at the event.

While Singh, in his address, thanked the people of Kankrola-Bhangrola villages whose panchayats donated 50 acres to set up the university, Choudhary asked the CM to meet the long-pending demand of a medical college and hospital in her constituency.