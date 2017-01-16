Cold winds sweep Gurgaon as residents shiver

Residents of Gurgaon shivered on Monday, as the cold wind from the Himalayas cast a frozen spell across the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.6 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 18 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded three degree above normal, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Light shower is expected on Tuesday which is likely to affect the traffic situation across the region. As the Himalayans region is witnessing snow, the entire northern region is experiencing cold wave which will continue till February end,” officials at IMD said.

Commuters faced difficulties while travelling because of high wind speed which was 10.3 km/hour on Monday. The sky was clear after 11 am and sun was visible throughout the day. The city is likely to see dip in temperature on Tuesday because of slight shower, said the Met department.

Though the air quality improved from “severe” on Sunday to “very poor” on Monday, however, the Carbon Monoxide was recorded at 18.69 micrograms per cubic metre (mg/m3) on Monday, against the prescribed limit of 4.00 mg/m3. Air quality still remained poor because of the presence of high level of pollutants in the atmosphere. Dense smog was witnessed in the city which resulted in breathing difficulties for residents.

Particulate matter (PM) 2.5 was 357 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Monday, up five times from the permissible limit of 60µg/m³. It was recorded at 402 µg/m³ on Sunday.

“The city will see reduction of pollutants soon as the region is experiencing high wind speed. Heavy smog was witnessed in the city throughout the day and we have asked all the civic bodies to take action against open burning in the city,” said Bhupinder Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, Gurgaon.