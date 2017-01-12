Commuting tough but Gurgaon residents love the winter feel

It’s better late than never. After the warmest December in eight years, Thursday beat Wednesday to the title of ‘the coldest day of the season’ and Friday might just be waiting its turn. Residents, who have been ‘missing winter’, gathered around bonfires in their vibrant winter wear, sipping steamy tea to beat the chill on Thursday evening.

“The weather is just perfect. This season, we had not experienced winter so far,” Etka Sharma of South City 1 said.

Though people enjoyed the cold winter evenings, school children and officer goers said commuting was tough on the chilly, windy morning. People who travelled on two-wheelers and autorickshaws were the worst affected.

“Every day, I drop my daughter at her school. For the last two days, it has been difficult to ride a two-wheeler as it is freezing,” Swati Karan of Sector 45 said.

Children were seen wearing winter uniforms as they made their way to school.

“The drop in temperature is not a concern, but the windy conditions make it is difficult to travel,” Vishal Vashisht, a commuter, said.

In the evening, people burned leaves and branches in Sector 31 market and sat around the fire.

The season is proving to be apt for the Lohri festival, a precursor to the beginning of the agriculture season, on Friday. Several residents were busy shopping to prepare authentic Punjabi delicacies such as paneer choliya, Amritsari aloo wadi, sarson da saag, mah cholian di dal, keema chakundari, dhabe ka kukkad, Amritsari machhi and ganne di kheer specially crafted for the occasion.

“We are preparing traditional dishes that can help beat the cold spell at home,” Sangeeta Kaul, who was shopping at Sector 31 market, said.