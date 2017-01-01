Congress leader calls for ban on liquor in state

Congress leader and former Haryana minister, Chaudhry Aftab Ahmed, on Sunday pitched for a ban on sale and consumption of liquor across the state, terming it one of the reasons for increasing ‘anti-social’ and ‘criminal’ activities, including crime against women.

While addressing people of Mewat on New Year, Ahmed requested Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government to impose a blanket ban on alcohol across the state on the lines of Bihar. He also called for a campaign to enact alcohol prohibition.

“Alcohol and crime are related. It is the reason for increasing anti-social activities in the society. The BJP government should shut down liquor vends in rural areas besides imposing a ban on its sale across Haryana,” Ahmed told a gathering in Nuh.

Ahmed was transport minister in the previous Congress government of the state.

Ahmed said the economically weak sections of the society were the most affected by the menace that is alcohol. He said he is putting forward the demand based on the feedback he has been receiving from residents of the district of late.

“I was told by people during a medical camp in Dadri area of Mewat that apart from issues concerning water, roads and basic amenities, they were also not happy with alcohol vends in their areas,” Ahmed, who is the Congress’ state vice-president, said. “We need to launch a strong campaign to put pressure on the government to impose a ban on liquor sale,” he said.

Ahmed also claimed that the influence of alcohol was responsible for most cases of crimes against woman

“Abduction and rapes are increasing by the day. Besides, liquor is also responsible for spurt in snatching and other crimes,” the former MLA said.

Apart from Bihar, which imposed a ban on liquor sale in October, Gujarat, Kerala, Nagaland and Manipur, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep are dry states.