Contractor shortlisted for waste-to-energy plant at Bandhwari

Moving ahead with a proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant at the defunct Bandhwari waste plant, the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) has given conditional approval to a concessionaire for the project.

The concessionaire will get a final nod once officials have analysed the company’s solid waste management facility at Lucknow.

The Bandhwari waste treatment plant has been lying defunct since 2013 following a fire. The plant now serves as a landfill, collecting over 1,500 tonnes of waste from Gurgaon and Faridabad.

As per the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Eco Green -- a Chinese waste management company -- has been shortlisted from a list of concessionaires. In its tender submission to the MCG, the company listed a bid of selling electricity to the state government for Rs 10.91 per unit.

However, EcoGreen will get the contract only if its solid waste management installations at Lucknow are found satisfactory.

“A team of officials from the MCG and the Municipal Corporation Faridabad are visiting their (ECoGreen) facility next week. The team will submit a review report upon returning and the company’s selection will depend on their feedback,” Amit Khatri, additional commissioner of the MCG, said.

If approved, the modulations of electricity rates will be finalised with the concessionaire, Khatri said.

The Bandhwari plant is situated on a 32-acre plot. It is capable of handling only 600 tonnes of garbage every day. Since the segregation of waste could not be initiated over the last four years, heaps of waste as high as the plant can be seen there. The MCG initiated the waste-to-energy plant project to mitigate the problem.

A waste-to-energy plant utilises solid waste from the landfill to produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF) that can power a boiler to generate 9Mw electricity sufficient for five residential areas in the city.

The project had received approval from the ULB last year and tenders were floated on November 16. The plant will be built on a public-private-partnership model and its establishment is estimated to cost over Rs 400 crore.