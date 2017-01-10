Contribute to development, Haryana tells its diaspora in Gurgaon event

The first day of the first-ever Pravasi Haryana Divas was largely about Haryana’s contribution to sports and an appeal to people of Haryanvi origin settled abroad to give back to the state. While welcoming more than 400 pravasis of Haryana from 33 different countries, the state invited them to contribute with their intellectual and financial capital in the development of the state and the nation.

At the event, held in Kingdom of Dreams, Union power minister Piyush Goyal, who was the chief guest of the occasion, lauded sportspersons from Haryana for their performances and also asked non-resident Haryanavis to use their resources to nurture sporting talent in the state.

Haryana has recently been the home of sporting glory in 2016 with wrestler Sakshi Malik from Rohtak winning an Olympic bronze and athlete Deepa Malik from Gurgaon winning a silver medal in shotput in the Summer Paralympics.

“The NRIs can contribute by setting up world-class nurseries in Haryana that can take sports to a higher level,” said Goyal, referring to the recent movie Dangal.

The Union minister also lauded the efforts being made to make Haryana open-defecation free and for achieving the goal of affordable housing for all.

Former cricketer Kapil Dev, captain of the Indian team that won the 1983 cricket world cup, said the state had both gained and lost much in the field of sports.

“It is said that girls in this country can’t perform, but Haryanvi sportswomen have proved otherwise. They have excelled even in the differently abled category. But one thing must be remembered, and that is, performance on the field should speak for itself,” he said. He too asked Haryanvis settled abroad to reconnect with their roots and said this was the right time to contribute to the state.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar hailed the contributions of farmers and soldiers from the state. He said that farmers’ contribution had ensured that Haryana was the largest grain producer in the country. “Every 10th soldier in the country is from Haryana and this speaks of the tradition of valour and selflessness of this state,” he said.

“It is for the first time that pravasi Haryanvis have joined us for this major event and I seek their suggestions, support and knowledge to make Haryana the top-ranking state in the country,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s message, principal secretary, industries and commerce, Devender Singh said the Pravasi Haryanvi Divas has been organised to provide a platform to the people of Haryanvi origin to connect with their roots and provide them an opportunity to contribute in the development process of Haryana.

Earlier, Haryana additional chief secretary, home, Ram Niwas had spoken about the ancient heritage of Haryana.