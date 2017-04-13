Liquor ban: CyberHub ‘safe’, but no relief in sight for 17 pubs on Gurgaon’s Sohna Road

Unlike CyberHub and five-star hotels on NH8, that are expected to circumvent the liquor ban, bars and prominent hotels on Sohna Road may not get any relief .

As many as 17 establishments are likely to get affected as the road from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna, popularly known as Sohna Road, was notified as National Highway 248A last year. The highway extends till Alwar in Rajasthan.

The owners of these bars haven’t challenged excise department’s measurement, as they fear that by doing this, they may invite a permanent ban. “We haven’t received any affidavits from any of the outlets on Sohna Road. We will measure once we receive it,” said Aruna Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (East) Gurgaon.

The Cyber Hub and Udyog Vihar are likely to fall within the safe zone as they managed to change their entrances. However, on Sohna Road, all the establishments are within 500 metres of the national highway.

The excise department had identified 115 pubs and bars in Gurgaon that were affected by the Supreme Court’s order to ban sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways from April 1.

But, bars in CyberHub and five star hotels on NH8 challenged the distance measured by excise department.

On April 11 the distance to 46 establishments on NH8 was measured again by a team formed by Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner including officials from district administration, excise department, National Highways Authority of India, Public Works Department, and the police.

All bars in CyberHub and some five star hotels managed to circumvent the ban by changing the entrances to the first point of sale of liquor. They are likely to be dropped from the excise department’s list after a committee headed by Gurgaon’s deputy commissioner decides on their case.

On Thursday the team was measuring distances in the Sector 29 market.

But for bar owners on Sohna road, the only way out of the SC order ambit is if NHAI decides to de-notify this road as a national highway.

“We are still in dilemma and have no idea what to do, we are just waiting to hear from the government as rest of the Gurgaon is safe, so we might get some benefit out of it. It’s our and our employee’s livelihood at stake. All that we want is smile back on our esteemed guests and distressed staff,” said a pub owner on Sohna Road.